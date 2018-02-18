Community Transit, Sound Transit announce bus, train schedules for President’s Day

Community Transit and Sound Transit have announced their schedules for the President’s Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 19.

Community Transit will operate local buses and DART paratransit service within Snohomish County on regular schedule on Presidents Day, Feb. 19, but commuter service will be limited to specific routes:

Route 402

Route 413

Route 421

Route 855

Sounder trains and ST Express buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule, while Link light rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule. Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Community Transit route schedules are available at communitytransit.org.