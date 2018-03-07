Community Transit to add new Sunday trips to seven popular routes

Community Transit is adding new late Sunday trips on its most popular local bus routes this Sunday, March 11.

The new trips are part of the agency’s ongoing expansion of bus service following a 2015 voter-approved transit expansion measure. In addition to the later Sunday service, trip times on some routes will be adjusted due to congestion or to help with transit connections.

This weekend’s changes are detailed at www.communitytransit.org/NewService.

Sunday trips

Last year, Community Transit increased Sunday frequency on its rural routes so that all Sunday buses run at least once an hour. Beginning March 11, seven local routes will get new trips added to the end of their service day:

Swift Blue Line (Everett-Aurora Village)

Route 105 (Mariner P&R-Bothell)

Route 109 (Ash Way P&R-Lake Stevens)

Route 113 (Mukilteo-Lynnwood)

Route 130 (Edmonds-Lynnwood)

Route 196 (Edmonds-Ash Way P&R)

Route 202 (Smokey Point-Lynnwood)

Routes 113 and 280 will see trip times adjusted to help with transit connections. Route 120 will see a permanent reroute that was originally done to accommodate construction. UW routes will have morning trips start a few minutes earlier to adjust for congestion on I-5 and in the University District.

Riders can check their new trip times in the new Bus Plus schedule book now onboard buses, or online at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. The agency is building a network of Swift bus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99 and the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field coming in 2019.