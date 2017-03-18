Community Transit virtual public meeting regarding service expansion now available

If you missed Community Transit’s virtual public meeting from earlier this week regarding proposed service expansions, the full meeting is now available online at this link.

The proposed service expansion would affect several routes in south Snohomish County, including areas of Lynnwood and Edmonds.

Routes 105, 106, 107, 115 and 196 all have proposed changes. For more information about the changes, click here.

The virtual public meeting was held on March 14. Public comment will be accepted on the service expansion until Friday, April 7. Comments can be submitted by:

• Emailing ProposedService@commtrans.org

• Calling 425-353-7433

• Commenting or messaging at Facebook.com/communitytransit

• Tweeting @MyCommTrans on Twitter, use the hashtag #CTProposal

• By mailing a letter to: Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, WA 98203