Comparative religions lecture series begins Thursday at Lynnwood Library

A comparative religions lecture series begins on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Lynnwood Library.

The series will feature four lectures covering Christianity on Jan. 26, Islam on Feb. 23, Hinduism on March 23 and Buddhism on April 27. During the lecture, presenter Dr. David Smith will survey, analyze and compare the central teachings of these religions, with emphasis on similarities and differences.

Smith grew up in the world of fundamentalist Christianity, but became a religious skeptic as he grew older. He earned a M.A. in philosophy of religion, as well as a second M.A. and a Ph.D in religious studies from Temple University in Philadelphia. He is now a teacher for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington after working as a religious studies faculty member at Central Washington University. He also offers seminars and workshops in religion and philosophy.

Thursday’s lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.