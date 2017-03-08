Completion of Lynnwood Embassy Suites remodel expected in May

1 of 4

Management of the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood is hoping that an almost $10 million renovation of the hotel will be completed by the end of May after more than two years of work and delays.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood, located at 20610 44th Ave. W., began its remodeling project in April 2015. Upgrades to all 240 two-room suites in the hotel are complete, along with much of the renovation of the five-story atrium in the center of the hotel complex.

Continued refashioning of the atrium, renovation of the pool and a total remodel and expansion of the hotel’s restaurant is expected to restart soon after a current stoppage of the work put in place by the City of Lynnwood Permit & Inspections Department is lifted.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood is owned by Spire Hospitality, owners of eight Embassy Suites properties in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

–By Doug Petrowski