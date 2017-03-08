    Completion of Lynnwood Embassy Suites remodel expected in May

    The nearly $10 million remodel of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood includes a total refashioning of the complex's five-story atrium that formerly included large plants and greenery, an indoor river, a gazebo and a koi pond. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)
    Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood Director of Sales Michael Sanford stands inside the outer room of the Presidential Suite of the hotel. Each of the 240 suites in the complex includes a sitting area separate from its adjacent bedroom, and received upgrades to its furniture, televisions and amenities as part of the hotel renovations. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)
    Since construction began on the remodel in April 2015, the hotel's front desk as had to set up in the complex's restaurant. The restaurant, currently named McCarthy's, will be remodeled, expanded and renamed Cascades before work is completed this year. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)
    Hotel management hopes to have the complex's renovations - including reuse of their main entrance on the south side of the building - finished by May 31. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)

    Management of the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood is hoping that an almost $10 million renovation of the hotel will be completed by the end of May after more than two years of work and delays.

    Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood, located at 20610 44th Ave. W., began its remodeling project in April 2015. Upgrades to all 240 two-room suites in the hotel are complete, along with much of the renovation of the five-story atrium in the center of the hotel complex.

    Continued refashioning of the atrium, renovation of the pool and a total remodel and expansion of the hotel’s restaurant is expected to restart soon after a current stoppage of the work put in place by the City of Lynnwood Permit & Inspections Department is lifted.

    Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle-North/Lynnwood is owned by Spire Hospitality, owners of eight Embassy Suites properties in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

    –By Doug Petrowski

