Council to discuss awarding contract for Meadowdale Playfields Monday

On the agenda for the Lynnwood City Council on Monday, June 5, Council will discuss whether or not to award a construction bid for the Meadowdale Playfields project to Hellas Construction.

Council most recently discussed the project on Monday, May 22. At that time, further discussion was tabled until a later date.

During Monday’s meeting, council will also discuss possible budget amendments to the 2017-2018 budget. A decision on this item is not expected Monday, June 5.

To view the full agenda, click here.