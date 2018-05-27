Council to hold two public hearings during Tuesday business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

The usual Monday meeting day is shifting to Tuesday in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday. (The City is hosting a Memorial Day event at Veterans Park, click here for more information.)

Two public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting. The first will cover an ordinance and development agreement for the Alderwood Mixed-Use Project. The project will include the construction of an 18-story mixed-use building at 18631 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, which will contain 349 housing units and 353 parking spaces. Additionally, the project will include a realignment of Beech Road for better traffic flow in the area. To read more about the project, click here.

The second public hearing for Tuesday will cover a comprehensive plan amendment and rezone for Whispering Pines, located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. For more information about this public hearing, click here.

In addition to these two public hearings, the City will proclaim June to be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, and give a special thank-you to Parks and Recreation volunteers.

To see Tuesday’s full agenda, click here.