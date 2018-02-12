Creative Workspace holds ribbon cutting, grand re-opening in Lynnwood

Creative Workspace in Lynnwood held a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting celebration in late January.

Creative Workspace, located at 16825 48th Ave. W., offers flexible office spaces for independent workers. Office space rentals are pre-wired for cable, phone and high-speed internet. Spaces also offer high ceilings, large windows and a central location with easy access to I-405.

For more information about Creative Workspace, click here to visit their website.

“The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is proud to congratulate Lukas van Ginneken on the Grand Re-opening of Creative Workspace in Lynnwood,” said Linda Jones, President of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.