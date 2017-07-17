Crews begin work on new traffic signal on Alderwood Mall Pkwy

On Monday, crews began work on a $1.2 million intersection improvement project where the State Route 525 off-ramp meets Alderwood Mall Parkway.

The intersection also includes an on-ramp to southbound SR 525, where drivers can access southbound Interstate 5 and I-405.

“More and more vehicles are using Alderwood Mall Parkway and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find safe gaps in the traffic to make left turns at the intersection,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Dave Lindberg. “A traffic signal is expected to reduce collisions, improve traffic flow and increase safety.”

The intersection is in need of the improvements because it is increasingly busy, according to the WSDOT.

Though no immediate lane closures are currently planned, they may occur during the project. Details are listed below.

In addition to the signal, intersection improvements include:

Restripe both the off- and on-ramps, along with Alderwood Mall Parkway through the intersection.

Install a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

Rebuild two pedestrian ramps at the intersection to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Lane closure information

There may be lane closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. overnight Sundays through Thursdays on the southbound SR 525 off-ramp and Alderwood Mall Parkway.

All traffic at the intersection may be held for up to 15 minutes at a time between 1 and 4 a.m. Mondays through Fridays near the completion of the project.

For updated closure information, drivers can check the Snohomish County Construction page.

For more about the project, click here.