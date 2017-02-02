Days before suiting up for Canadian national team, Meadowdale soccer star signs with Oregon

Hannah Taylor is in the midst of a big week. The Meadowdale senior signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at the University of Oregon and this weekend she’ll suit up for the Canadian national team, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

Taylor, whose father is Canadian, will participate in two friendlies against Mexico to be played in Vancouver, B.C. The first is the Bronze Medal Celebration Match on Saturday at BC Place to recognize the national team’s finish at the Rio Games. The second is a closed-door match Tuesday, The Times said.

“It’s crazy, to me, to be training with players I’ve looked up to my whole life and people who are my idols,” Taylor said. “Every time I touch the ball, I learn something new. There’s a lot to prove and a lot of work ahead.”

Read the complete Seattle Times story here.