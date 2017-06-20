Deborah Kilgore holds campaign kick-off event for School Board Director 4 position

The Wood Fired Kitchen’s special events room was full of supporters on Tuesday during Deborah Kilgore’s campaign kick-off event for School Board Director position 4.

Kilgore described to the crowd that she believes schools should be safe and welcoming for each and every child.

“If it is not, they do not have access to an excellent education,” she said.

That education is necessary to turn students into young adults who are ready for college, trade school or to work, she added.

Kilgore said she also advocates for more equitable access to specialized programs, such as the STEM magnet program at Mountlake Terrace High School and International Baccalaureate at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Though those programs are currently open to all students who apply and are accepted, regardless of where they live, Kilgore said it is up to those students to find a way to get to that school, which could be a barrier for some.

She said what the school board needs is leadership, professionalism and skill.

“I bring it,” she said. “I wouldn’t do it if I did not think I was the right person for the job.”

Kilgore has two opponents, Cathy Baylor and Cindy Sackett. Susan Phillips currently holds the position and is not seeking re-election.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate