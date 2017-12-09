Dec. 11 seminar to explore combination of mental illness, substance abuse disorder

National Alliance on Mental Illness is presenting a seminar, “Understanding Co-occuring Disorders: When Mental Illness & Substance Use Happen Together,” on Monday, Dec. 11, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Behavioral health (substance use and mental health) issues affect millions of Americans. During this free program, learn from community organizations about this topic and what is happening locally.
Panelists include:
– Heather Thomas, Public & Government A airs Manager, Snohomish Health District
– Amy Austin, CDP, Opioid Outreach Specialist, Snohomish County Human Services
– Saranne Moreschi, Teacher, NAMI Family-to-Family Program
No registration is required, and all are welcome. More information at verdanthealth.org/events.