December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools

Lynnwood High School
Student Name: Elijah Edwards
Mother’s Name: Laurie Edwards
Father’s Name: Everett Edwards
GPA: 3.76
Athletics: Three-time varsity basketball starter; two-time track varsity letter, where I run hurdles.
Honors: Two-time varsity basketball captain; Track and field captain; AP Scholar with Honors.
Significant School Project: Participated in the STEM exposition held at Mountlake Terrace in 2016 speaking of the impacts of concussions for our athletes
Current Employment: I have been a basketball referee at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club for three years now.
Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to UW Bothell and enter into a computer science field and eventually graduate with a bachelor’s degree.
Future Career Goals: To find a beneficial career in the computer software or hardware engineering and to also coach basketball
Student Name: Kelsey Rogers
Mother’s Name: Shelley
Father’s Name: Steve
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: Tri M
Athletics: Varsity Basketball; Varsity Soccer
Honors: AP European History; AP Calculus; AP Environmental Science
Community Service: Fundraising for Make-A-Wish; Tri M food drive
Future Educational Goals: Western Washington University
Meadowdale High
Student Name: Diana Herrerias-Reyes
Mother’s Name: Ruth Reyes
Father’s Name: Fernando Herrerias
GPA: 3.2
Clubs & Activities: President of FCCLA, and member of Link Crew
Honors: AP Psychology, AP Government, and AP Calculus
Awards: Student of the Quarter
Current Employment: Cool Bliss Frozen Yogurt and Crepes
Future Educational Goals: Graduate from college with a master’s degree
Future Career Goals: Become an Elementary School Teacher
Student Name: Matthew Hagen
Mother’s Name: Lori Hagen
Father’s Name: Brent Hagen
GPA: 3.15
Clubs & Activities: Link Leader, ASB Senior Senator, Pep band
ASB: ASB Senior Senator
Athletics: Varsity Cross Country Captain, Varsity Track
Honors: Taking AP Government and AP Statistics.
Awards: Homecoming Prince
Community Service: Church youth group leadership team
Significant School Project: Planned and facilitated Homecoming week activities; Managed cross country t-shirt fundraiser
Current Employment: Pacific Little League Umpire
Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year College right after high school