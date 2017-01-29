December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools

Lynnwood High School

Student Name: Elijah Edwards

Mother’s Name: Laurie Edwards

Father’s Name: Everett Edwards

GPA: 3.76

Athletics: Three-time varsity basketball starter; two-time track varsity letter, where I run hurdles.

Honors: Two-time varsity basketball captain; Track and field captain; AP Scholar with Honors.

Significant School Project: Participated in the STEM exposition held at Mountlake Terrace in 2016 speaking of the impacts of concussions for our athletes

Current Employment: I have been a basketball referee at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club for three years now.

Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to UW Bothell and enter into a computer science field and eventually graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Future Career Goals: To find a beneficial career in the computer software or hardware engineering and to also coach basketball

Student Name: Kelsey Rogers

Mother’s Name: Shelley

Father’s Name: Steve

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: Tri M

Athletics: Varsity Basketball; Varsity Soccer

Honors: AP European History; AP Calculus; AP Environmental Science

Community Service: Fundraising for Make-A-Wish; Tri M food drive

Future Educational Goals: Western Washington University

Meadowdale High

Student Name: Diana Herrerias-Reyes

Mother’s Name: Ruth Reyes

Father’s Name: Fernando Herrerias

GPA: 3.2

Clubs & Activities: President of FCCLA, and member of Link Crew

Honors: AP Psychology, AP Government, and AP Calculus

Awards: Student of the Quarter

Current Employment: Cool Bliss Frozen Yogurt and Crepes

Future Educational Goals: Graduate from college with a master’s degree

Future Career Goals: Become an Elementary School Teacher

Student Name: Matthew Hagen

Mother’s Name: Lori Hagen

Father’s Name: Brent Hagen

GPA: 3.15

Clubs & Activities: Link Leader, ASB Senior Senator, Pep band

ASB: ASB Senior Senator

Athletics: Varsity Cross Country Captain, Varsity Track

Honors: Taking AP Government and AP Statistics.

Awards: Homecoming Prince

Community Service: Church youth group leadership team

Significant School Project: Planned and facilitated Homecoming week activities; Managed cross country t-shirt fundraiser

Current Employment: Pacific Little League Umpire

Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year College right after high school