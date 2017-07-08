Decorated egg show free to attend in Lynnwood, raffle to benefit charity

The Egg Artists Guild of Washington and other artists will be displaying hundreds of beautifully decorated eggshells at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, on Sunday. Guests may photograph the art at the exhibit.

The event is free to attend, though a raffle will be available. Hours for Sunday, July 9 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full range of Egg Art supplies and miniatures are available from vendors. Some artists will be selling their eggs. Door prizes of decorative eggs are drawn hourly throughout the show.

There will be a 50/50 cash drawing and a Charity Egg Drawing table, where there are several decorated eggs to try and win. Drawings are held at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be a Silent Auction. The eggs used for this Auction have been decorated by our Egg Artist Guild of Washington members and are available for silent bidding at the show.

The local egg artist guild has a site with egg art pictures and information at eggartistsguild.wordpress.com.

All proceeds from the 50/50, Charity Egg Drawing and the Silent Auction will be donated to this show’s charity, Carousel–Children’s Hospice.