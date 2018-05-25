Detectives investigating death of woman in Lynnwood

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are conducting a death investigation in the 13500 block of Manor Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Investigators responded to that location Thursday night after a witness reported to police that the body of an adult female was at that location. Detectives believe the deceased is a 48-year-old Everett woman, but positive identification will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, as well as cause and manner of death.

At this time, it is unknown if the death is suspicious in nature, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

This is an active investigation and information will be provided as it becomes available.