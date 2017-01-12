District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony

1 of 6

After close to three years of planning and construction, Lynndale Elementary School, located at 19030 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood, celebrated its grand re-opening Thursday night.

The new, 68,000 square foot, two-story building was constructed on existing school grounds and boasts many new amenities, such as increased daylight areas, temperature-controlled rooms, open grounds, improved vehicle traffic circulation and storm water management facilities.

Visitors were free to browse around the two-story complex between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. as part of a dedication ceremony on Thursday night.

Present at the 7 p.m. dedication ceremony were School Principal Chris Fulford, Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy, School Board Member Diana White, Project Executive Jason Limp and Mahlum Architects’ Principal in Charge David Mount.

Visitors commented on the beauty of the building, while children beamed with pride. Many young visitors were from previous school years who wanted to take a look at their alma mater’s new campus.

The $36 million project was funded by a voter-approved 2014 Capital Construction Bond.

–Story and photos by David Carlos