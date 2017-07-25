Diversity Equity & Inclusion Commission to hold first meeting Wednesday evening

Lynnwood’s new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, July 26 after seven members were appointed earlier this summer.

The group will hold regular meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Conference Room 4.

The new commission was officially created in January. The process to create the commission began after a recommendation was issued by an outside consultant in August 2016. The new ordinances were first presented to council in December 2016.

The Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission had stopped meeting in April 2016 due to several internal issues.

The duties of the commission are, as described by city ordinance:

A. Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all’ by encouraging cooperation, tolerance and respect among and by all persons who come in contact with the city of Lynnwood (i.e. residents, visitors, employers, employees, etc.).

B. Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for our city’s diverse population.

C. Recommending areas for investing upstream and where needs are greatest, addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and smartly allocating our public resources, and recommending opportunities for community partnerships as a strategy to better understand and address equity impacts throughout our city.

D. Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

E. Performing such other duties as the Mayor and/or City Council may direct.