Donate diapers and baby wipes to children in need at SnoCo visitor information centers

The Snohomish County Tourism Bureau is helping families in Snohomish County this holiday season by sponsoring a diaper drive at its visitor information centers in Lynnwood and Snohomish. Diapers and baby wipes will be accepted from now through Dec. 30.

Diapers and wipes will go to families in need, served by the non-profit Pioneer Human Services in their in home program which serves families throughout Snohomish County. For more information about Pioneer Human Services, visit pioneerhumanservices.org.

Drop off a donation at one of the following Snohomish County Visitor Information Centers.

South Snohomish County Visitor Center:

19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood’s Heritage Park. Phone: 425-776-3977. Monday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

East Snohomish County Visitor Center:

1301 First St. in Downtown Snohomish. Phone: 360-862-9609. Mon–Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m.