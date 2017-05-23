Donate used instruments to local kids in need during Folklife Festival

Musicians can give their used instruments new life by donating them to Music4Life during the 2017 Folklife Festival in Seattle this weekend.

Music4Life provides musical instruments to participating schools for students in need, including those in the Edmonds School District. The Seattle-based non-profit acquires instruments from adults who no longer need them, gets them repaired (if possible) and then provides them to participating public school districts for use by students in need. Besides Seattle Public Schools, Music4Life also operates programs supporting Edmonds, Everett, Highline, Mukilteo and Shoreline Public Schools.

The program acquires used instruments from those who understand that their highest and best use is to put them back into play. Music4Life also accepts donations to help pay for instrument repairs.

“This Music4Life partnership with the Folklife Festival is a tremendous opportunity to connect with the musicians and audience attending Folklife,” says David Endicott, Music4Life co-founder and president. “If you have a clarinet, a violin or some other musical instrument stored somewhere, bring it to Folklife for donation to Music4Life.”