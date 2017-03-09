‘Don’t Judge Me’ event at Alderwood Boys & Girls Club to teach girls about legal system

Girls in grades 8-12 are invited to learn about law and justice careers and the role of the legal system in their lives at a free event hosted by InspireHER and the Snohomish County Chapter of the Washington Women Lawyers this weekend.

The “Don’t Judge Me” event will be held Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, located at 19719 24th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

“This is an opportunity for young women to learn about the workings of the legal system, talk to experts in the field and look at various career options in law and law enforcement,” said Marci Volmer, Snohomish Boys & Girls Club Director. “We know that the adage ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’ is very real, so we want to give girls a chance to imagine careers that they might not have considered.”

“Don’t Judge Me” will cover topics such as sexual consent and knowing your rights, as well as a career panel and a mock trial to wrap up the workshop. Speakers include local judges, law enforcement officers, lawyers and public defenders, among others. Lunch will be provided.

InspireHER is an organization powered by the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County (BGCSC) that works to improve the lives of girls, and inspire them to succeed. For more information about the organization, please visit the BGCSC website.

This workshop is free, and each registration includes a free, one-year membership to the Boys & Girls Club. Register at tinyurl.com/inspireher.