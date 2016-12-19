Driftwood Players sponsoring Home for the Holidays concert fundraiser Dec. 28

Edmonds Driftwood Players will hold a fundraiser for its educational program, featuring musical theater favorites and carols, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St

The evening features students and alums from Driftwood’s Teen Troupe and is produced by Driftwood Education Coordinator Lauren Ruhl.

Throughout the evening, Driftwood will drop hints about summer 2017 shows for both its Teen Troupe (admission by audition only, recommended for ages 15-19) and its Mainstage Troupe (admission by registration, recommended for ages 12-16). At the end of the evening, those shows will be revealed and announce the dates for registration and auditions for summer.

All ticket sales will go directly to support teen programs. Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a donation to the education program, can contact the Driftwood Players office.

The lobby opens at 7 p.m. and the house opens at 7:30 p.m. All seating is assigned. To purchase tickets, visit www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or call 425-774-9600.