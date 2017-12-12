Drugs and gun recovered, one arrested after making threats to pedestrian in Lynnwood

Multiple types of drugs, money, scales and a gun were recovered and one man was arrested after a firearm threat was reported in Lynnwood on Sunday night.

The incident began on Dec. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Lynnwood officers responded to a threat in the 18800 block of Highway 99. A victim reported he was crossing the street when he was nearly struck by a vehicle.

“The vehicle U-turned and drove back towards the victim. The driver and lone occupant allegedly pointed a gun at a (the victim) and asked him if he ‘wanted to die tonight,'” Dep. Chief Jim Nelson said in a press release.

The victim described the vehicle as a silver Mercedes Benz. An Edmonds police officer located a vehicle matching that description near the intersection of 205th Street Southwest and 1st Avenue Northeast.

“The Lynnwood officer took the victim to that stop and the victim positively identified the vehicle and driver as being involved in the incident,” Nelson said.

The officer then noticed a box of ammunition sitting in the vehicle. The driver, a man in his mid-20s, told officers he did have a confrontation with a pedestrian earlier that night.

“(He) thought the person had thrown something at his vehicle so he turned around and confronted the person,” Nelson said. “He denied that there was any firearm involved and denied having a firearm in the vehicle.”

The driver was arrested for harassment and threats to kill. His vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was served on Monday evening. During the search, a handgun, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, money and scales were recovered.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.