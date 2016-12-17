DSHS Mobile Community Services Office coming to Lynnwood, Edmonds

The Washington State Department of Health Services Mobile Community Service Office will visit two nearby locations in the next two weeks to assist those in need.

Division of Child Support staff will be available at these events to assist community members with their case or answer questions.

While here, you can apply for cash assistance, basic food assistance and medical assistance. You can also drop off paperwork, complete an Eligibility Review, Mid-Certification Review or make changes to an existing case.

The first event will take place on Dec. 21 at the Lynnwood Food Bank, 5320 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The office will be open from 2-5:30 p.m.

One week later, the office will go to the Edmonds Lutheran Church from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. The visit will occur just prior to the weekly free community dinner provided through Annie’s Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church. The location is 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

