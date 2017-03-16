DUI emphasis patrols Friday night to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, March 17 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mill Creek, Everett and Arlington Police Departments will be looking for impaired drivers.

The patrols coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Between 2011-2015, 252 people in the United States lost their lives in DUI crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

Updates on the emphasis will be provided via the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Twitter account: @SnoCoTargetZero.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com.