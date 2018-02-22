Early bird tickets now on sale for NW Dance Extravaganza next month

A full day of ballroom dance performances and competitions are on tap as the 34th annual Northwest Dance Extravaganza comes to the Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace next month.

The event is set for Saturday, March 17. Early bird tickets are available for $75 through Feb. 28.

Competitions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.; the popular Dinner Show will take place at 7 p.m. with a Social Dance following from 8-11 p.m.

Featured performers at the 2018 NW Dance Extravaganza are the dance pair of Tony Cooperman and Rickie Taylor, who will showcase both their ballroom and Latin shows at the evening’s Dinner Show. Cooperman and Taylor have been dance partners for less than two years but have already received rave reviews in events in North America and Europe.



To purchase tickets for this year’s NW Dance Extravaganza, click http://nwdanceextravaganza.com/ticketing.htm.

–By Doug Petrowski