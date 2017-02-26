Early Sunday morning fire extinguished at Blazing Onion Burger Company

Lynnwood Fire and Snohomish County Fire District 1 crews were able to quickly extinguish an early-morning fire at Alderwood Mall’s Blazing Onion Burger Company Sunday.

According to Lynnwood Fire, crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to the restaurant after reports of flames coming from the roof of the building.The fire was contained to the kitchen ventilation system. Smoke entered the mall’s Food Court but was quickly removed by the manual HVAC system, the fire department said.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. There are no immediate estimates of damage.