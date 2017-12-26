ECA’s Film Cabaret Series continues with ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Jan. 12

Edmonds Center for the Arts’ Film Cabaret Series continues with O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. The event follows a successful season kick-off for the series – ECA’s Halloween celebration for The Birds (1963) in October.

Prior to the film screening, patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy a backstage happy hour, beginning at 6:30 pm, and featuring local artists The Warren G. Hardings. Heavily influenced by America’s roots, folk and bluegrass heritage, the group belongs to a generation of young musicians that continues to evolve and adapt these acoustic traditions for the 21st century. The film starts at 8 p.m.

Loosely based on Homer’s Odyssey, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is set in the 1930s deep south, and follows three escaped convicts’ search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them. O Brother, Where Art Thou? was directed by the Coen brothers, and stars George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and John Goodman. The film’s soundtrack was produced by T Bone Burnett, and won multiple awards, including Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, and Best Male Country Vocal Performance for “O, Death” by the late Ralph Stanley.

ECA’s Film Cabaret Series presents screenings of classic, contemporary and cult films, whose stunning cinematography and iconic music were made to be experienced on the big screen. The series continues with The Buena Vista Social Club (1999) on March 15 and Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) on April 26. All films are preceded by a cabaret-style happy hour featuring live entertainment. These special events aim to give cabaret attendees a behind-the-scenes experience, with patrons seated at bistro tables on the ECA stage. No-host bar and concessions are available.

Tickets to ECA’s Film Cabaret Series are $15, and include admission to the pre-film cabaret ($10 film only.) 3+ Show Packs are available with a 15% discount. Purchase tickets online at www.ec4arts.org, or through the ECA Box Office at 425.275.9595 or 410 4th Ave N.

ECA’s Film Cabaret Series is made possible with the sponsorship of Dewar, Meeks & Ekrem and Salt & Iron.