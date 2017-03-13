EdCC admissions specialists to help with college registration at Lynnwood Library



Edmonds Community College admissions specialists will be at the Lynnwood Library all week to help prospective students sign up for classes and financial aid.

Prospective students who complete both a college and FAFSA application at the library with the assistance of admissions specialists there this week will have the $35 admissions fee waived.

They will be at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., on Monday, March 13 from 7-8 p.m.; Tuesday, March 14 from 4-5 p.m.; Wednesday, March 15 from 7-8 p.m.; Thursday, March 16 from 4-5 p.m.; and Saturday, March 18 from 10-11 a.m.

For more information, contact Edmonds Community College’s admissions office at admissions@edcc.edu or 425-640-1963.