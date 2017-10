Edmonds Community College is hosting An Afternoon with Amazon on Tuesday, Oct. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. All EdCC students and alumni are invited to attend, starting with the “Interviewing Workshop” lead by Connie Boyer, Amazon Program Manager from 2-4 p.m. in MLT #138. Following, from 4-6 p.m. is “Network with Amazon Professionals” in the Brier Cafe.

Participants must be an EdCC or CWU student or alum to attend. Register online at edcc.edu/careeractioncenter.