EdCC Bee Club, Green Team presents ‘Queen of the Sun’ screening Wednesday, May 30

Edmonds Community College’s Bee Club and Green Team will present a screening of “Queen of the Sun” on Wednesday, May 30 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though a suggested $5 donation can be given in exchange for a handmade bar of soap or beeswax food wrap.

There will also be honey for sale to benefit the Edmonds CC Bee Club. The honey was collected from two on-campus honeybee hives in the community garden.

Are you curious about the catastrophic disappearance of bees? Want to know more about the mysterious world within a beehive? You won’t want to miss this screening.

Who: Free and open to the public. All are welcome. For a suggested donation of $5, receive a handmade bar of soap or beeswax food wrap.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30 at the Edmonds CC Black Box Theatre, 20310 68th Ave. W.

For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.