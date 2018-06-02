Editor at large: From virtual realty games to peaceful gardens in Tokyo

Have you ever ridden a flying bicycle? I have.

Well. Sort of.

A few blocks away from our hotel in Shinjuku is a virtual reality arcade. It’s a weekday morning, so it’s not crowded inside. We buy the package deal that allows entry and four activities.

Inside are about a dozen experiences ranging from skiing, to escaping a horror hospital, to racing, to, you guessed it, riding a flying bicycle.

Participants sit on what looks like a stationary bike. Pedaling causes you to ascend, as your wings flap. Leaning forward moves the contraption forward. Pulling back slows the bike, which will also cause you to descend.

An attendant fitted a VR mask over my glasses and guided my hands to the bicycle’s handle. After a brief tutorial on how to control the bike, the screen flashes white and my bike is precariously perched on a thin wooden plank heading off the edge of a cliff. I’m told to pedal. My bike heads toward the edge until eventually I tumble off the end. The contraption I’m sitting on leans forward and fans blow air in my face as I free-fall toward a large body of water. I pedal, but I’m not ascending.

I hit the water, and I bounce. Now the pedals work. The thrill of the first fall is part of the experience. Others in my squad squeal, then laugh after their bicycles bounce. I felt myself wince as I crashed.

I’m flying with three other players. I can see them all as they attempt to navigate around large rock spires and down into caves. I pass two of them. Our goal is to get to the castle in the sky at the end of the map. We pedal up over falling spires, and slow down to duck under falling rocks. It’s a convincing experience as the bike shakes when you crash, tips in the direction you travel, and you feel wind as you speed up.

We also played a Mario Kart racing game (I was Princess Peach) and a game where you shoot aliens from a small elevator platform. For Mario Kart, participants sit in a kart-shaped seat with pedals and a steering wheel. Sensors are strapped to your hands so the game knows when you grab an item used to sabotage other racers and where you throw it. I finish in second place behind a stranger playing as Mario.

In the shooting game, attendants strap a controller shaped like a two-handed gun to your body before placing and adjusting the standard headset and headphones. After a brief tutorial, a mad scientist tells you that aliens are attacking the city, and the best bet is to attack from above. Where you are standing happens to be a small elevator platform, which rockets about 20 stories up. Aliens swarm in front of you, from both above and below, and your weapons are periodically upgraded as the swarms grow. If you are hit by an alien, you are hit in the real world with a puff of air. The height is dizzying, but it’s the only way you can keep your city safe.

Our final attraction was a horror game where you navigate through a dark forest and evade dinosaurs to get to an escape helicopter. We didn’t make it out alive. Upon losing, you are treated to a scene of raptors devouring you.

I didn’t expect virtual reality to be as convincing and immersive as it is. I will also say I am someone who cannot watch movies in 3D without getting a headache, and someone who is very near-sighted. I didn’t experience any headaches or difficulty focusing. I would highly recommend a VR experience to anyone who is even slightly curious, even if it’s just playing with the demo at the Microsoft stand at Alderwood Mall.

After our exciting morning, we got lunch at a nearby gyoza restaurant. Then, it’ was a brief walk to Shinjuku Gyoen, a large garden in the area.

The green space was peaceful and clean. We visited a greenhouse full of exotic tropical plants, including cacao, orchids and dozens of bright flowers that I couldn’t identify. Then, we walked through the English green and headed over to the traditional Japanese garden. Koi fish in the ponds beg for scraps from passers-by. Some trees are pink with flowers, while others are fully green.

No matter what direction you turn, skyscrapers loom over the tops of the trees. We’re still in Tokyo, after all, but you’d never know it if you couldn’t see the buildings overhead.

As we approach 3 p.m., our day in Tokyo comes to an end. We collect our bags and prepare to travel to Osaka, where we will spend the couple of days. It’s a three-hour train ride from Tokyo.

— Story and photos by Natalie Covate

Lynnwood Today editor Natalie Covate is writing about her latest travel adventure.