Edmonds Arts Foundation announces visual arts classroom grants for 2017-18

T he annual EAF Foundation Visual Arts Idea Grant application process took place last month, and 24 Edmonds School District educators have received funding for visual art experiences for their students.

This is the first year that an online application process was available through the EAF Foundation website. High-quality proposals showed solid organization and consideration for the growth of existing art programs. Thanks to continued support of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the budget for this grant program was increased this year to $20,000.

Congratulations to the following educators in our local schools who have received grants for visual art experiences for their students: