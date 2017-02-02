Photos Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network Feb 2, 2017 185 0 Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Anderson, center, presents a golden trophy to Edmonds Community College IT Department representative Eva Smith for collecting the most food during a drive benefiting the Foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Edmonds CC hosted a campus-wide food drive competition to support the Nourishing Network, a weekend meal program to feed hungry and homeless children in the Edmonds School District. Collectively, the Tritons raised over 11,000 servings of food and $200 for the program. Those pictured, from left, are: Vic Portolese, Lana Holverson, Leah Leggett, Deborah Anderson, Seth Conrad, Eva Smith, Ligia Cicos, Rose Stevens, Beth Farley and Terry Cox. (Photo courtesy Foundation for Edmonds School District)