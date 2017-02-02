Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network

185
0
Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Anderson, center, presents a golden trophy to Edmonds Community College IT Department representative Eva Smith for collecting the most food during a drive benefiting the Foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Edmonds CC hosted a campus-wide food drive competition to support the Nourishing Network, a weekend meal program to feed hungry and homeless children in the Edmonds School District. Collectively, the Tritons raised over 11,000 servings of food and $200 for the program. Those pictured, from left, are: Vic Portolese, Lana Holverson, Leah Leggett, Deborah Anderson, Seth Conrad, Eva Smith, Ligia Cicos, Rose Stevens, Beth Farley and Terry Cox. (Photo courtesy Foundation for Edmonds School District)

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.