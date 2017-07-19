Edmonds CC to cultivate entrepreneurial mindset, culture with Aug. 2 training

Edmonds Community College is partnering with the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative (ELI) to provide an onsite Ice House Facilitator Training Aug. 2 focused on igniting an entrepreneurial mindset and cultivating an entrepreneurial culture.

“A significant percentage of our students indicate that they are pursuing higher education with the intent to start their own business,” said Dr. Terry Cox, Edmonds CC’s vice president for Workforce Development and Training.

Edmonds CC has embraced entrepreneurship as an academic discipline and an operational “way of being” since 2006 through courses and a certificate program in entrepreneurship/small business and innovative projects, Cox said.

In May, Edmonds CC was awarded a $65,000 Herbert B. Jones Foundation grant in support of the college’s Entrepreneurship Across the Curriculum initiative. The grant will provide funding for 25 Edmonds CC instructors to complete the training and become licensed facilitators. Up to 10 community members can register for a fee.

The Ice House training will kick off with a free community keynote from 8-10 a.m. by Gary Schoeniger, author and internationally recognized thought leader in the field of entrepreneurship education. The keynote will be in Edmonds CC’s Woodway Hall, room 202. You can register here.

Schoeniger is the founder of ELI and co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Life Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur.”

“The power of entrepreneurial thinking reaches far beyond traditional business creation,” Schoeniger said. “An entrepreneurial mindset shifts every day thinking into a new framework, empowering people to identify problems and deploy solutions using creative and critical thinking, effective problem solving, communication, and teamwork.

“From preparing students to become workforce-ready graduates or next-generation innovators to elevating the entrepreneurial thinking of the existing workforce, an entrepreneurial mindset exposes opportunity, ignites ambition, and fosters innovation.”

A two and a half-day Ice House Facilitator Training Aug. 2-4 will follow the keynote. For more information, call 425-640-1115.

In addition to receiving entrepreneurial mindset professional development, successful completion of the training certifies participants to facilitate the program within their classroom, organization, or community.

The training is designed to equip facilitators with the necessary tools and techniques to effectively implement the Ice House Entrepreneurship Programs which target student success, leadership and workforce development, and small business.

Trained faculty will integrate the training into classrooms with the goal of reaching 500 students during the 2017-18 school year. The following year, up to 30 students who want to start their own business will be able to participate in a series of small business workshops with the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship (CIE) and receive support in launching and growing a small business.

“We hope to connect to the hardest to reach and most severely underserved communities – not only as an ‘on ramp’ to introduce the promise of small-scale entrepreneurship and the programs and resources that support it,” said CIE Executive Director Mike Skinner, “but as a mindset for hope, empowerment, and effectiveness in whatever goals participants choose to pursue.”

Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.