Edmonds CC Foundation receives $20,000 grant from Hazel Miller Foundation

The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to the Edmonds Community College Foundation in support of Hazel Miller Scholarships.

“The generous grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will go toward helping many of our students succeed in their academic endeavors,” Edmonds CC Foundation Executive Director Brad Thomas said. “Through community partnerships such as this, we are able to provide financial support to students who have demonstrated a commitment to their studies.”

One Hazel Miller Scholarship recipient said the scholarship would help her to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

For Natasha, who had been living in a shelter with her family after a job loss, the scholarship gave her the opportunity to stay in school and fulfill her goal of being on the dean’s list.

“My goal for the upcoming year is to continue to stay on the Honor Roll and become the nurse I have always dreamed of being,” she said. “With this scholarship, I know that is possible.”

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation that is dedicated to the citizens living in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.