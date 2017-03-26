Edmonds CC to host spring quarter career fair April 12

Job hunting? Edmonds Community College will host a spring quarter career fair on Wednesday, April 12.

More than 40 local employers with full- and part-time employment opportunities will be represented. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall 202 on campus.

This free event will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: health care, hospitality, paralegal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, child care, information technology, manufacturing, and more.

Current students, alumni, and community members seeking employment opportunities are invited. Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers, and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.

Here are some potential questions for employers:

-What are you looking for in a candidate?

-What are the biggest challenges of this job?

-What would a typical work day be like?

-What are the most important tasks or components of this position?

Employers planning to attend include: Aegis Living, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Cambium, Inc., Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Cocoon House, Commercial Industrial Roofing, Inc., Delta Hotels by Marriott Seattle Everett, Dream Trips with World Ventures, EagleView Technologies, First Student, Foreign Language for Youth, Fred Meyer Stores, Home Instead Senior Care, Mukilteo Family YMCA, Port of Edmonds, Service Alternatives, Inc., TERRA Staffing Group, The Goddard School, U.S. Army, USDA Rural Development, Uwaijimaya Inc., Woodmark Hotel, Allied Universal Security Services, College Nannies and Tutors, Fastenal Company, First & Goal Hospitality, Re/Max Elite, Reddy Ice, Total Success Staffing Services, UPS, Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Microsoft, Pacific Science Center and National Credit Services.

If you’re a local employer who’s interested in having a table at the career fair, contact Ronee Burchinal at ronee.burchinal@edcc.edu or Merridy Rennick at rennickm@cwu.edu.

For more information or to register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/2lVCMLC. Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.