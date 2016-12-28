Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students

Just before Christmas, students from Seattle’s Roosevelt High School visited Edmonds Community College to learn about advanced composite materials and processes used in the manufacturing industry. The Composites 101 Workshop, sponsored by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, was designed to introduce high school through college level youth to careers in composites manufacturing.

The students learned basic laminate construction concepts and were tasked to layup and process a composite part that they were able to personalize for use at home or school. The participants gained knowledge and tactile skills that they can apply in either a technical or engineering career.

Edmonds Community College houses the National Resource Center for Materials Technology Education, which provides curriculum for materials technology nationwide and an advanced technology lab.