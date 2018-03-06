Edmonds CC men to compete in NWAC Championship tourney starting this weekend

The Edmonds Community College men’s basketball team will compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Men’s Basketball Championship Tournaments, which run this weekend and next at the Walt Price Fitness Center, on the campus of Everett Community College.

This weekend and next weekend, a total of 16 men’s and 16 women’s community college basketball teams will be playing their version of the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4 and championship games to determine the 2017-2018 NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Champions. Teams and fans representing communities from as far south as Roseburg, as far East as Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and as far west as Port Angeles, Washington will be converging on the City of Everett for this two weekend event.

Women’s basketball games begin the Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday, March 8 at 8 a.m. with the Elite 8 games on Friday. Men’s basketball games begin the Sweet 16 match-ups on Saturday, March 10 at 8 am with the Elite 8 games on Sunday. The teams that advance to the Final Four will return to play on Saturday, March 17.

Edmonds Community College Men Basketball team will be playing Saturday, March 10, at noon against Linn-Benton College in the Sweet 16.

The Snohomish County Sports Commission and Everett Community College is hosting the championships for the third year in a row.

Tickets are good for the day and will be available at the door. Cost is adults, $17; student/senior/military, $10; ages 7-12 years old, $8; and 6 and under, free You can find brackets and more information here.