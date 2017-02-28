Edmonds CC to present third annual Tunnel of Intersections March 1-2

Edmonds Community College will present its third Tunnel of Intersections exhibit from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on campus in Woodway Hall, room 202.

“In the Tunnel of Intersections, participants walk through interactive exhibits designed to express the oppression of marginalized groups that too often are invisible members of our community,” said Cathie Agor, Edmonds CC Associate Director for Diversity, Recruitment and Retention, and an exhibit team organizer.

The exhibit will feature a series of vignettes created by Edmonds CC student groups and campus programs to explore a variety of experiences. In past years, the experiences of veteran students, domestic violence, breastfeeding, childhood poverty, American Muslims, international students, food insecurity, religion and sexuality, low-income and first generation students, and many others have been included.

Participants are encouraged to share their observations and reactions to the exhibit in informal debriefing sessions.

“We hope this exhibit will spark healthy and vigorous discussion among participants and ultimately will lead to a deeper understanding and appreciation of how various members of our community cope on a daily basis with the intersections that are an integral part of their identities,” Agor said.

The exhibit is fashioned after the nationally-recognized “Tunnel of Oppression,” which was first created as a campus grassroots diversity program at Western Illinois University and can now be found at many colleges and universities around the nation.

“This event fulfills part of our core college mission to strengthen our diverse community,” said Daniel Griesbach, event chair and Pre-College faculty member. “It provides a safe and welcoming environment to discuss our differences and is the embodiment of true collaboration between students and employees that draws our campus closer together.”

Locally, Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma has presented its version of the exhibit for several years. Inspiration from the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles was used as a template for the first “Tunnel of Oppression.”

The event is free and open to the public. For a campus map and directions, visit www.edcc.edu/campus.