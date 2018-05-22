Edmonds Noon Rotary presents 15 scholarships to outstanding local graduates

1 of 4

Continuing a tradition begun in 1976, the Edmonds Noon Rotary presented its annual scholarships on Tuesday to 15 outstanding local graduating seniors.

“We’re so pleased to be able to continue this tradition and honor the students here today,” said Richard Okimoto, who oversaw this year’s scholarship award process. “This year, thanks to a very successful annual auction and Waterfront Festival (the primary funding sources for these awards), we’re able to give the largest number of scholarships in recent memory. Today we’ll be honoring 15 graduating senior with $1,250 scholarships.”

According to Okimoto, since these awards began in 1976 Rotary has given out a total of $270,205 to 283 separate recipients.

This year’s awardees and the colleges they will attend starting this fall are as follows:

Scriber Lake High School:

Mindy Filla Edmonds Community College

Julianne Hess Shoreline Community College

Ariel Sanabria Shoreline Community College

Edmonds Woodway High School:

Madisen Barre-Hemingway Pitzer College

Jessica Boen University of Washington

Alexa Towler University of Nevada

Meadowdale High School:

Kiara Dailer Western Washington University

Bror Ekdahl University of Washington

Ryan Gillis University of Washington

Travis Hagan Seattle University

Katherine Khilfeh Western Washington University

Michelle Pham University of Washington

Natalie Rand University of Washington

Julianna Siegrist Tulane University

Xuan Zhou Seattle Pacific University