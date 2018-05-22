Edmonds Noon Rotary presents 15 scholarships to outstanding local graduates

Continuing a tradition begun in 1976, the Edmonds Noon Rotary presented its annual scholarships on Tuesday to 15 outstanding local graduating seniors.

“We’re so pleased to be able to continue this tradition and honor the students here today,” said Richard Okimoto, who oversaw this year’s scholarship award process. “This year, thanks to a very successful annual auction and Waterfront Festival (the primary funding sources for these awards), we’re able to give the largest number of scholarships in recent memory. Today we’ll be honoring 15 graduating senior with $1,250 scholarships.”

According to Okimoto, since these awards began in 1976 Rotary has given out a total of $270,205 to 283 separate recipients.

This year’s awardees and the colleges they will attend starting this fall are as follows:

Scriber Lake High School:

Mindy Filla                 Edmonds Community College

Julianne Hess             Shoreline Community College

Ariel Sanabria            Shoreline Community College

 

Edmonds Woodway High School:

Madisen Barre-Hemingway                   Pitzer College

Jessica Boen                                        University of Washington

Alexa Towler                                        University of Nevada

 

Meadowdale High School:

Kiara Dailer                 Western Washington University

Bror Ekdahl                 University of Washington

Ryan Gillis                   University of Washington

Travis Hagan               Seattle University

Katherine Khilfeh         Western Washington University

Michelle Pham             University of Washington

Natalie Rand               University of Washington

Julianna Siegrist          Tulane University

Xuan Zhou                  Seattle Pacific University

 

