Edmonds School District to hold levy information meetings this month

Edmonds School District officials invite community members to one of three information sessions this month covering the upcoming 2018 School Programs and Operations Levy.

The levy will appear on a Feb. 13 special election ballot for residents within the boundaries of the Edmonds School District.

The meetings will feature a presentation describing the levy and how it will help fund the operations of local schools. It is also a chance to ask questions to Superintendent Kris McDuffy and other staff members.

The three meetings will be held as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School Library

21801 44th Ave. W.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Meadowdale High School Library

6002 168th St. S.W.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at noon

Edmonds District Educational Services Center (ESC) – Board Rooms

20420 68th Ave. W.