Edmonds School District to host Family Tech Day Oct. 28

All Edmonds School District families are invited to Family Tech Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 28 to learn about technology and their student.

Topics to be covered includet:

– How to access Skyward for grades, attendance and more

Internet safety for your student

– How to access Canvas for syllabus, homework and more

– The safety features on Chromebooks and how to support your student

Computers will be available; feel free to bring your own device.

The event will be at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026

Free childcare for children 3 or older who are toilet trained will be provided. A Spanish interpreter wil e available.