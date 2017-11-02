Edmonds School District receives $59,000 grant for computer science programs

The Edmonds School District received a $59,000 grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to help improve access to computer science and related educational programs.

The Edmonds School District is one of 25 districts across Washington state to receive a grant, which represents nearly $1 million in total grant funding.

According to a press release from OSPI, the grants will allow “districts, schools and nonprofits to train teachers; provide and upgrade technology; and expand access to girls, students from underrepresented populations and communities who have historically been under-served.”

The $1 million in grant funding was made available to OSPI through the State Legislature. In addition, state grant funds must be matched equally by private sources, which effectively doubled the total grant amount to $2 million.

“More students and educators will have access to cutting-edge technology with this funding,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “This investment is key to our vision of supporting all students, including those who have historically not been as involved in computer science education as some of their peers. These kids will now have the tools needed to engage with the industries of the future—many of which are based right here, in Washington state. Congratulations to the grantees.”