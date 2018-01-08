Edmonds Schools Foundation cuts ribbon for van that will help feed district’s homeless, hungry students

Foundation for Edmonds School District officials gathered outside Edmonds Heights K-12 school Monday morning to officially cut the ribbon for a new cargo delivery van that will support the foundation’s Nourishing Network efforts to feed homeless and hungry students.

“This van really allows us to expand the number of meals that we serve,” said Foundation Board President Troy Rector. “And on the back end it also helps us pick up the food from our donations.”

Rector offered thanks to the following organizations and individuals for funding to support acquisition of the new van: Boeing Employees Community Fund; Greg Hoff and the Windermere Edmonds Brokers; Kurt and Craig Campbell, the Campbell Auto Group; and the four local Rotary Clubs: Edmonds Daybreakers, Edmonds Noon, Alderwood-Terrace and Lynnwood.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District launched the Nourishing Network program in 2014 in partnership with the Edmonds School District. Originally started as a weekend meal program to feed the district’s hungry and homeless students, the Nourishing Network has expanded into more comprehensive programs “to help sustain our most fragile students,” the foundation said.

According to the foundation, more than 600 Edmond School District students are homeless. In addition, on average, 7,600 — or 36 percent — of our students participate in free and reduced lunch meal programs. Often these students leave school Friday, and do not have another meal until Monday morning, the foundation noted.

The foundation provides weekend meals to 145-plus students in 23 schools each week, holiday meals to families before the December school break and a summer meal program. It also offers both basic hygiene care items and feminine hygiene products to students in need on a monthly basis.