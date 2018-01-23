Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $500,000 gift from Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Living Trust

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 gift from the Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Living Trust. The gift was made in memory of Elizabeth’s parents, Emil and Katie Stadler, and her former neighbor, Emil Lichtenstein, to establish a board endowed fund.

Elizabeth (Bette), a 1942 graduate of Edmonds High School, passed away at her home in Mountain View, Calif. on Dec. 4, 2016. She was 92 years old. Elizabeth moved from Montana to Alderwood Manor in 1928 with her parents Emil and Katie Stadler and five siblings. Two more children were born in Alderwood Manor. All eight Stadler children attended Alderwood Grade School and graduated from Edmonds High: Emil ’36, Agnes ’37, Fred ’39, Margaret ’40, Elizabeth ’42, Clara ’45, Dorothy ’47, and Karl ’51. Fifteen Stadler family nieces and nephews also attended Edmonds School District schools, graduating from Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, and Lynnwood High Schools.

Emil Lichtenstein lived next door to the Stadler family on North Trunk Road (36th Avenue West, Lynnwood) were he operated a chicken farm. Lichtenstein served as a member the Edmonds School District Board between 1932 and 1941. He was part of the group that was instrumental in bringing better bus service to district students.

After graduation, Elizabeth Stadler worked as a civilian for the U.S. Army in Seattle, and also in Haines, Alaska, and Tokyo, Japan. In 1949, she returned to the U.S., moving to San Francisco to live with her sister Agnes. She was married to Bryan Wallace in 1950 and they made their home in Mountain View. Bryan was a 1939 graduate of the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. They opened and operated Bryan’s Drugs until 1974, which was followed by Elizabeth operating travel agencies. She traveled the world for many years, well into her 80s.

Elizbeth’s niece, Cheri Ryan, serves as her trustee. “My aunt was always proud of being an Edmonds High School graduate,” Ryan said. “The school district educated many members of the Stadler family and this is a way we can recognize and honor her memory and the education we received.”

Foundation Board President Troy Rector expressed thanks “for the gift from the Elizabeth Wallace Living Trust and what it means for the long-term sustainability of our Foundation.”

“This gift will have a significant, lasting impact in supporting the students and teachers of the Edmonds School District,” Rector said.

For over 33 years, the Foundation has supported students, teachers and schools by putting money they raise where it enhances student learning the most — directly into schools and classrooms. With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation has successfully provided Edmonds School District with a dynamic partnership in educating our children.

Anyone who wants to learn more about including the Foundation for Edmonds School District in their estate plans can contact Deb Anderson, Executive Director, Foundation for Edmonds School District, at 425-431-7260 or Deb@foundationesd.org.