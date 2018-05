1 of 2

The eggs from EGGS-plore Lynnwood are now on display at Lynnwood City Hall until Thursday, June 14.

All 28 eggs can be seen in the City Hall lobby, 19100 44th Ave. W. Interested parties can also participate in a silent auction for the eggs in the lobby until June 14. Auction proceeds will benefit local human service organizations.

On June 14, there will be an artists’ reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with refreshments.

