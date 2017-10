Lynnwood Today presents another in a series of Vote 2017 video interviews that Publisher Teresa Wippel conducted in recent weeks with candidates for Lynnwood City Council and School Board appearing on the November 2017 election ballot. Today, we are posting the interview with Ruth Ross, who is running for re-election to Lynnwood City Council Position 3. Rosamaria Graziani, who is running against Ross for Position 3, wasn’t available to be interviewed due to a family emergency.