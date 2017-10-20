Election 2017 Election ballots have arrived — and we can help 31

Election ballots have arrived–and we have resources to help you make an informed decision.

We’ve created the following pages devoted to video interviews and candidate forums we’ve recorded — plus a list of handy resources covering everything from voter registration deadlines to the location of ballot drop boxes.

Lynnwood voters face decisions in races for mayor, City Council positions and School Board positions.

You can also reach any of these pages from the “Election 2017 Resources” drop-down menu at the top of the Lynnwood Today home page.

Above all, please remember to vote. Ballots are due by Nov. 7.

General Election Information

Mayor Candidate Interviews

City Council Candidate Interviews

School Board Candidate Interviews

Candidate Forum Video