Enrollment now open for 2018-19 Meadowdale Preschool

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018-19 Meadowdale Preschool, operated by the City of Edmonds.

Located at 6801 N. Meadowdale Road in north Edmonds, the preschool provides a variety of pre-K activities for ages 4-5, including art, music, language, science, math, reading and writing. There is also time for open play.

Students must be 4 years old by Aug. 31, 2018 to enroll. Siblings who attend at the same time receive a 10 percent discount.

To learn more, visit meadowdalepreschool.edmondswa.gov.