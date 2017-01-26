Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29

59
0

Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close several lanes on northbound I-5 as well as perform a rolling slowdown in order to remove and replace overhead signs.

Closure details
· Crews will close up to four left lanes of northbound I-5 between 236th Street Southwest and SR 524/44th Avenue West beginning just before midnight. All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m.
· The northbound I-5 HOV off-ramp to the Lynnwood Park and Ride will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m.
· A rolling slowdown will start near SR 104 at 3 a.m. and will last until approximately 3:30 a.m.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed, and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.